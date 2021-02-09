Kakao remains in red in Q4
February 09, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 201.8 billion won (US$180.2 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
Operating income for the October-December period was 149.8 billion won, up 88.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 45.7 percent to 1.23 trillion won.
The operating profit was 4.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
