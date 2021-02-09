Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kakao turns to profits in 2020

All News 08:11 February 09, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp. on Tuesday reported its 2020 net profit of 167.1 billion won (US$149.2 million), swinging from a loss of 341.9 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 456 billion won, up 120.5 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 35.4 percent to 4.15 trillion won.
(END)

