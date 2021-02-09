Kakao turns to profits in 2020
All News 08:11 February 09, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp. on Tuesday reported its 2020 net profit of 167.1 billion won (US$149.2 million), swinging from a loss of 341.9 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 456 billion won, up 120.5 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 35.4 percent to 4.15 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
5
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
Most Saved
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
3
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
4
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
5
(2nd LD) Gov't to ease restriction on business operating hours outside greater Seoul area
-
1
Kakao founder pledges to donate more than half of assets
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 2-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
-
3
S. Korea to develop indigenous long-range radar to boost air defense capabilities
-
4
Seoul city to test pet cats, dogs for COVID-19
-
5
FM Kang leaves office after years of daunting diplomatic tasks