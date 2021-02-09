Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 February 09, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-6 Sunny 0

Incheon 03/-5 Sunny 0

Suwon 04/-6 Sunny 0

Cheongju 05/-5 Sunny 0

Daejeon 07/-6 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 05/-11 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 08/-3 Sunny 0

Jeonju 06/-6 Sunny 0

Gwangju 08/-4 Sunny 0

Jeju 08/03 Cloudy 0

Daegu 07/-5 Sunny 0

Busan 09/-3 Sunny 0

(END)

