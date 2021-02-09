Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 February 09, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-6 Sunny 0
Incheon 03/-5 Sunny 0
Suwon 04/-6 Sunny 0
Cheongju 05/-5 Sunny 0
Daejeon 07/-6 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 05/-11 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 08/-3 Sunny 0
Jeonju 06/-6 Sunny 0
Gwangju 08/-4 Sunny 0
Jeju 08/03 Cloudy 0
Daegu 07/-5 Sunny 0
Busan 09/-3 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
5
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
Most Saved
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
3
K-pop girl group LOONA breaks into Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
4
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
-
5
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
1
Kakao founder pledges to donate more than half of assets
-
2
Seoul city to test pet cats, dogs for COVID-19
-
3
S. Korea to develop indigenous long-range radar to boost air defense capabilities
-
4
FM Kang leaves office after years of daunting diplomatic tasks
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 2-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown