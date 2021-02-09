SKC swings to red in Q4
All News 10:13 February 09, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 35.4 billion won (US$31.7 million), shifting from a profit of 6.8 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 55 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 27.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 14 percent to 713.5 billion won.
The operating profit was 7.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
5
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
Most Saved
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
3
K-pop girl group LOONA breaks into Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
4
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
-
5
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
1
Kakao founder pledges to donate more than half of assets
-
2
Seoul city to test pet cats, dogs for COVID-19
-
3
S. Korea to develop indigenous long-range radar to boost air defense capabilities
-
4
FM Kang leaves office after years of daunting diplomatic tasks
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 2-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown