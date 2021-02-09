Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SKC 2020 net profit up 6.8 pct. to 72 bln won

All News 10:14 February 09, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Tuesday reported its 2020 net income of 72 billion won (US$64.4 million), up 6.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 190.8 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 139.8 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 14.4 percent to 2.7 trillion won.
