Seoul stocks extend gains late Tue. morning on Wall Street rallies
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks added gains late Tuesday morning, as investor sentiment was boosted by overnight gains on Wall Street that stemmed from growing hopes of progress in the U.S. stimulus talks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 28.28 points, or 0.91 percent, to 3,119.52 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The key stock index recovered the 3,100-point threshold amid strong foreign and institutional buying.
Tech heavyweights advanced, with auto and battery shares rebounding from the previous session's plunge.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics added 1.33 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix hiked 2.8 percent.
Hyundai Motor gained 1.92 percent following heavy losses the previous session after saying that it is not in talks with U.S. tech giant Apple Inc. over an electric vehicle project. The carmaker's affiliate Kia rose 1.51 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI both climbed 0.91 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics advanced 0.37 percent, while Celltrion lost 0.6 percent. Internet portal giant Naver moved up 0.28 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,115.1 won to the U.S. dollar, up 4.5 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
