Hanon Systems 2020 net income down 64.8 pct. to 113.5 bln won
All News 12:54 February 09, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Tuesday reported its 2020 net income of 113.5 billion won (US$101.8 million), down 64.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 315.8 billion won, down 34.7 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 3.9 percent to 6.87 trillion won.
(END)
