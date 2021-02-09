Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanon Systems 2020 net income down 64.8 pct. to 113.5 bln won

All News 12:54 February 09, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Tuesday reported its 2020 net income of 113.5 billion won (US$101.8 million), down 64.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 315.8 billion won, down 34.7 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 3.9 percent to 6.87 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!