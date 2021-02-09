KT swings to black in Q4
All News 13:21 February 09, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 39.1 billion won (US$35.1 million), swinging from a loss of 10.2 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 6.4 percent on-year to 166.8 billion won. Revenue increased 0.2 percent to 6.2 trillion won.
The operating profit was 2.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
5
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
Most Saved
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
3
K-pop girl group LOONA breaks into Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
4
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
-
5
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
1
Kakao founder pledges to donate more than half of assets
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases above 300 again ahead of Lunar New Year holiday
-
3
Seoul city to test pet cats, dogs for COVID-19
-
4
FM Kang leaves office after years of daunting diplomatic tasks
-
5
S. Korea to develop indigenous long-range radar to boost air defense capabilities