(LEAD) KT Q4 net turns to black amid 5G growth
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; ADDS details throughout, photo)
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., a major South Korean telecom operator, said Tuesday it shifted to a net profit during the final quarter of last year on the back of growing 5G users.
Net income reached 39.1 billion won (US$35 million) in the October-December period on a consolidated basis, compared with a loss of 10.2 billion won the previous year.
Operating income rose 6.4 percent on-year to 166.8 billion won, while sales stood at 6.2 trillion won, up 0.2 percent over the cited period.
KT said an increase in its 5G users helped its bottom line.
The company had 3.6 million users on its latest generation network as of the end of last year, up more than 800,000 from three months earlier, according to government data.
For the whole of last year, KT's net income stood at 703.4 billion won, up 5.6 percent from the previous year, while operating income rose 2.1 percent to 1.18 trillion won. Annual sales declined 1.7 percent to 23.9 trillion won over the cited period.
KT said the growth in 5G users led its annual wireless service sales to rise 1.6 percent to 6.5 trillion won.
The company's major subsidiaries, however, struggled last year due to the pandemic-driven slump, with credit card unit BC Card Co.'s annual sales dropping 4.2 percent on-year to 3.38 trillion won, and real estate subsidiary KT estate Ltd.'s sales skidding 24.9 percent to 364.4 billion won over the same period.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
5
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
3
K-pop girl group LOONA breaks into Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
4
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
-
5
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
1
Kakao founder pledges to donate more than half of assets
-
2
Seoul city to test pet cats, dogs for COVID-19
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases above 300 again ahead of Lunar New Year holiday
-
4
FM Kang leaves office after years of daunting diplomatic tasks
-
5
S. Korea to develop indigenous long-range radar to boost air defense capabilities