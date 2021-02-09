Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KT 2020 net profit up 5.6 pct. to 703.4 bln won

All News 13:21 February 09, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. on Tuesday reported its 2020 net income of 703.4 billion won (US$630.7 million), up 5.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 1.18 trillion won, up 2.1 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 1.7 percent to 23.91 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!