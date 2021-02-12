Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea's trade with China down 80 pct last year amid global pandemic

All News 09:00 February 12, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's trade with China shrank about 80 percent on-year in 2020 as Pyongyang maintained tough border controls against the global coronavirus pandemic, China's customs data has shown.

North Korea's total trade volume with China stood at US$539.1 million last year, down 80.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the data.

North Korea's imports from China dropped 80.9 percent on-year to $491.1 million last year, while its exports to the neighboring country totaled $48 million, down 77.7 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

The sharp decline is attributable to tightened border controls put in place to ward off a COVID-19 outbreak on its soil.

North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free, but it has implemented relatively swift and extensive antivirus efforts since early last year, including border controls restricting movement of people and goods between the two countries.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#NK #China #trade
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!