GS Holdings turns to red in 2020

All News 15:02 February 09, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- GS Holdings on Tuesday reported its 2020 net loss of 187.8 billion won (US$168.2 million), turning from a profit of 668.9 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 920.6 billion won, down 54.7 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 13.2 percent to 15.44 trillion won.
