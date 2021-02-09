Go to Contents Go to Navigation

GS Holdings shifts to red in Q4

All News 15:01 February 09, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- GS Holdings on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 173.2 billion won (US$155.1 million), swinging from a profit of 18.3 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 41.9 percent on-year to 279.7 billion won. Sales decreased 15.8 percent to 3.65 trillion won.
