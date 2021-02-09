Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Oci remains in red in Q4

All News 15:04 February 09, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Oci Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 165.3 billion won (US$148.1 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 26.8 billion, compared with a loss of 64.2 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 11.7 percent to 564.2 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!