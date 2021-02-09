Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Oci remains in red in 2020

All News 15:05 February 09, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Oci Co. on Tuesday reported its 2020 net loss of 255.3 billion won (US$228.7 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 92.3 billion won for the year, compared with a loss of 180.6 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 23.1 percent to 2 trillion won.
