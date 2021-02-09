Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BGF Retail 2020 net income down 19 pct. to 122.7 bln won

All News 15:35 February 09, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Tuesday reported its 2020 net profit of 122.7 billion won (US$109.9 million), down 19 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 17.5 percent on-year to 162.2 billion won. Annual sales increased 4 percent to 6.18 trillion won.
