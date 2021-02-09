Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 February 09, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

GCH Corp 41,900 DN 550
POSCO 270,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE 34,850 UP 200
DB INSURANCE 39,150 UP 500
LotteChilsung 129,000 DN 2,500
SamsungElec 82,700 DN 300
Binggrae 57,500 UP 400
LS 71,800 UP 1,800
NHIS 11,750 DN 100
GS E&C 39,800 DN 350
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,810 DN 160
GC Corp 442,000 UP 4,500
SK Discovery 67,100 0
HyundaiMtr 236,500 UP 2,500
AmoreG 62,700 DN 500
Hyosung 87,900 DN 900
SPC SAMLIP 72,300 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 196,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,350 DN 900
KUMHOTIRE 4,185 UP 45
DongkukStlMill 8,160 UP 10
JWPHARMA 30,700 UP 150
Hyundai M&F INS 20,700 UP 250
LGInt 26,750 DN 100
CJ 98,900 DN 1,100
BukwangPharm 22,900 DN 850
ILJIN MATERIALS 75,000 DN 1,800
SamyangFood 93,000 UP 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,150 DN 1,000
CJ CheilJedang 431,000 DN 23,500
TaekwangInd 1,014,000 UP 5,000
Daewoong 43,650 UP 150
SKNetworks 5,370 DN 240
ORION Holdings 14,450 UP 50
Daesang 27,000 UP 150
NEXENTIRE 7,540 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 185,000 UP 6,000
KCC 205,000 DN 2,000
SKBP 149,500 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,250 DN 1,200
(MORE)

