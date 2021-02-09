GCH Corp 41,900 DN 550

POSCO 270,000 UP 1,500

LOTTE 34,850 UP 200

DB INSURANCE 39,150 UP 500

LotteChilsung 129,000 DN 2,500

SamsungElec 82,700 DN 300

Binggrae 57,500 UP 400

LS 71,800 UP 1,800

NHIS 11,750 DN 100

GS E&C 39,800 DN 350

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,810 DN 160

GC Corp 442,000 UP 4,500

SK Discovery 67,100 0

HyundaiMtr 236,500 UP 2,500

AmoreG 62,700 DN 500

Hyosung 87,900 DN 900

SPC SAMLIP 72,300 DN 400

SAMSUNG SDS 196,000 UP 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 38,350 DN 900

KUMHOTIRE 4,185 UP 45

DongkukStlMill 8,160 UP 10

JWPHARMA 30,700 UP 150

Hyundai M&F INS 20,700 UP 250

LGInt 26,750 DN 100

CJ 98,900 DN 1,100

BukwangPharm 22,900 DN 850

ILJIN MATERIALS 75,000 DN 1,800

SamyangFood 93,000 UP 300

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,150 DN 1,000

CJ CheilJedang 431,000 DN 23,500

TaekwangInd 1,014,000 UP 5,000

Daewoong 43,650 UP 150

SKNetworks 5,370 DN 240

ORION Holdings 14,450 UP 50

Daesang 27,000 UP 150

NEXENTIRE 7,540 DN 10

CHONGKUNDANG 185,000 UP 6,000

KCC 205,000 DN 2,000

SKBP 149,500 0

HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,250 DN 1,200

(MORE)