KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KiaMtr 84,900 DN 1,400
SK hynix 125,500 UP 500
Youngpoong 531,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,900 UP 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,650 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 171,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,900 DN 150
Kogas 33,400 DN 300
Hanwha 33,250 DN 400
DB HiTek 60,900 UP 1,200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 93,600 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 32,600 DN 300
HITEJINRO 34,150 DN 950
Yuhan 66,800 UP 800
CJ LOGISTICS 177,000 DN 3,000
DOOSAN 52,200 DN 100
DL 87,000 DN 2,200
SsangyongCement 6,880 DN 80
KAL 30,450 DN 950
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,700 UP 30
LG Corp. 105,000 UP 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 142,000 UP 2,500
BoryungPharm 20,200 UP 200
L&L 13,200 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,200 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,350 DN 300
Shinsegae 242,000 DN 3,000
Nongshim 291,000 UP 1,000
SGBC 110,500 UP 7,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 38,800 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 772,000 UP 2,000
Hanssem 107,000 DN 500
KPIC 306,500 DN 7,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,870 DN 60
SKC 124,000 DN 1,500
GS Retail 36,150 UP 200
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,400 DN 50
Ottogi 577,000 UP 4,000
IlyangPharm 53,200 DN 300
F&F 123,500 UP 1,500
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
5
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
3
K-pop girl group LOONA breaks into Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
4
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
-
5
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
1
Kakao founder pledges to donate more than half of assets
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases above 300 again ahead of Lunar New Year holiday
-
3
FM Kang leaves office after years of daunting diplomatic tasks
-
4
(LEAD) AstraZeneca to start supplying COVID-19 vaccines from Feb. 24
-
5
S. Korea to develop indigenous long-range radar to boost air defense capabilities