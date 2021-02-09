KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
NamsunAlum 4,425 UP 10
MERITZ SECU 3,805 UP 15
HtlShilla 82,100 DN 1,200
Hanmi Science 76,100 UP 400
SamsungElecMech 203,000 DN 500
HyundaiMipoDock 49,450 DN 350
HYUNDAI WIA 87,400 UP 800
HMM 14,350 DN 50
S-1 84,800 UP 800
IS DONGSEO 53,600 DN 200
S-Oil 81,200 UP 1,000
LG Innotek 204,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 53,300 DN 800
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 291,000 DN 7,000
KSOE 101,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,850 DN 1,550
KumhoPetrochem 266,000 UP 4,000
OCI 103,500 DN 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,380 UP 50
SYC 62,500 0
KorZinc 415,000 UP 2,500
HDC HOLDINGS 11,600 DN 100
LS ELECTRIC 63,200 DN 600
Mobis 325,500 UP 3,500
KEPCO 24,300 UP 250
SamsungSecu 39,600 DN 100
KG DONGBU STL 11,100 UP 300
SKTelecom 247,500 DN 4,500
S&T MOTIV 68,500 DN 1,100
HyundaiElev 44,250 UP 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,600 UP 1,000
Hanon Systems 18,350 UP 600
SK 305,500 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 78,100 UP 800
Handsome 37,550 UP 450
Asiana Airlines 15,100 DN 100
COWAY 71,300 UP 500
DWS 57,900 DN 4,600
Hanchem 225,500 DN 500
ZINUS 94,400 DN 2,100
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
5
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
3
K-pop girl group LOONA breaks into Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
4
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
-
5
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
1
Kakao founder pledges to donate more than half of assets
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases above 300 again ahead of Lunar New Year holiday
-
3
FM Kang leaves office after years of daunting diplomatic tasks
-
4
(LEAD) AstraZeneca to start supplying COVID-19 vaccines from Feb. 24
-
5
S. Korea to develop indigenous long-range radar to boost air defense capabilities