NamsunAlum 4,425 UP 10

MERITZ SECU 3,805 UP 15

HtlShilla 82,100 DN 1,200

Hanmi Science 76,100 UP 400

SamsungElecMech 203,000 DN 500

HyundaiMipoDock 49,450 DN 350

HYUNDAI WIA 87,400 UP 800

HMM 14,350 DN 50

S-1 84,800 UP 800

IS DONGSEO 53,600 DN 200

S-Oil 81,200 UP 1,000

LG Innotek 204,000 DN 3,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 53,300 DN 800

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 291,000 DN 7,000

KSOE 101,000 UP 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,850 DN 1,550

KumhoPetrochem 266,000 UP 4,000

OCI 103,500 DN 2,500

SamsungHvyInd 6,380 UP 50

SYC 62,500 0

KorZinc 415,000 UP 2,500

HDC HOLDINGS 11,600 DN 100

LS ELECTRIC 63,200 DN 600

Mobis 325,500 UP 3,500

KEPCO 24,300 UP 250

SamsungSecu 39,600 DN 100

KG DONGBU STL 11,100 UP 300

SKTelecom 247,500 DN 4,500

S&T MOTIV 68,500 DN 1,100

HyundaiElev 44,250 UP 100

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,600 UP 1,000

Hanon Systems 18,350 UP 600

SK 305,500 DN 2,000

ShinpoongPharm 78,100 UP 800

Handsome 37,550 UP 450

Asiana Airlines 15,100 DN 100

COWAY 71,300 UP 500

DWS 57,900 DN 4,600

Hanchem 225,500 DN 500

ZINUS 94,400 DN 2,100

(MORE)