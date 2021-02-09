DONGSUH 39,000 DN 200

SamsungEng 13,100 UP 100

SAMSUNG C&T 131,000 DN 1,000

LOTTE SHOPPING 118,500 UP 2,500

PanOcean 4,730 UP 70

SAMSUNG CARD 32,300 UP 50

CheilWorldwide 20,250 UP 150

KT 24,100 UP 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL185000 UP1500

LOTTE TOUR 16,700 UP 200

LG Uplus 12,450 DN 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 72,700 0

KT&G 80,500 UP 800

DHICO 12,250 0

Doosanfc 59,800 UP 200

LG Display 23,450 UP 450

IBK 8,420 DN 70

NCsoft 1,006,000 DN 32,000

Kangwonland 24,550 UP 150

NAVER 358,500 UP 1,000

Kakao 461,000 UP 4,000

KIWOOM 157,500 UP 2,500

DSME 26,450 UP 400

DSINFRA 8,510 DN 280

DWEC 6,130 UP 30

DongwonF&B 181,500 UP 1,000

KEPCO KPS 27,950 0

LGH&H 1,652,000 DN 4,000

LGCHEM 973,000 DN 17,000

KEPCO E&C 17,750 DN 250

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,400 DN 700

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,500 UP 100

LGELECTRONICS 161,000 UP 4,000

Celltrion 328,000 DN 8,000

Huchems 22,250 DN 450

DAEWOONG PHARM 149,000 DN 1,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,700 DN 1,600

KIH 86,600 UP 600

LOTTE Himart 39,400 DN 800

GS 38,900 0

(MORE)