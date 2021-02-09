KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DONGSUH 39,000 DN 200
SamsungEng 13,100 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 131,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 118,500 UP 2,500
PanOcean 4,730 UP 70
SAMSUNG CARD 32,300 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 20,250 UP 150
KT 24,100 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL185000 UP1500
LOTTE TOUR 16,700 UP 200
LG Uplus 12,450 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,700 0
KT&G 80,500 UP 800
DHICO 12,250 0
Doosanfc 59,800 UP 200
LG Display 23,450 UP 450
IBK 8,420 DN 70
NCsoft 1,006,000 DN 32,000
Kangwonland 24,550 UP 150
NAVER 358,500 UP 1,000
Kakao 461,000 UP 4,000
KIWOOM 157,500 UP 2,500
DSME 26,450 UP 400
DSINFRA 8,510 DN 280
DWEC 6,130 UP 30
DongwonF&B 181,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 27,950 0
LGH&H 1,652,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 973,000 DN 17,000
KEPCO E&C 17,750 DN 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,400 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,500 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 161,000 UP 4,000
Celltrion 328,000 DN 8,000
Huchems 22,250 DN 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 149,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,700 DN 1,600
KIH 86,600 UP 600
LOTTE Himart 39,400 DN 800
GS 38,900 0
