KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 27,600 DN 450
LIG Nex1 42,200 DN 650
Fila Holdings 44,150 UP 450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 201,000 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,300 DN 950
HANWHA LIFE 3,020 UP 190
AMOREPACIFIC 225,000 DN 500
FOOSUNG 12,000 UP 150
SK Innovation 288,000 UP 6,500
POONGSAN 29,950 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 44,750 DN 300
Hansae 18,200 UP 750
LG HAUSYS 79,300 DN 2,400
Youngone Corp 37,700 UP 400
CSWIND 92,300 UP 2,700
GKL 15,600 DN 350
KOLON IND 53,600 DN 1,600
HanmiPharm 368,000 0
BNK Financial Group 5,770 DN 40
emart 171,000 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY484 00 DN1550
KOLMAR KOREA 52,700 DN 500
HANJINKAL 60,500 DN 300
DoubleUGames 61,700 DN 600
CUCKOO 115,000 UP 2,500
COSMAX 106,000 DN 3,000
MANDO 70,000 UP 2,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 802,000 DN 2,000
INNOCEAN 63,500 UP 2,800
Doosan Bobcat 34,200 UP 2,050
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,350 DN 50
Netmarble 136,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S264500 0
ORION 126,500 UP 4,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,950 DN 850
BGF Retail 165,000 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 411,500 DN 8,500
HDC-OP 28,650 DN 350
WooriFinancialGroup 9,410 0
Big Hit 231,000 DN 14,500
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
5
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
3
K-pop girl group LOONA breaks into Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
4
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
-
5
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
1
Kakao founder pledges to donate more than half of assets
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases above 300 again ahead of Lunar New Year holiday
-
3
FM Kang leaves office after years of daunting diplomatic tasks
-
4
(LEAD) AstraZeneca to start supplying COVID-19 vaccines from Feb. 24
-
5
S. Korea to develop indigenous long-range radar to boost air defense capabilities