BNK Financial Group Q4 net profit up 114.9 pct. to 82.7 bln won

All News 15:44 February 09, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- BNK Financial Group Inc. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 82.7 billion won (US$74.1 million), up 114.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 115.5 billion won, up 69.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 1.4 percent to 1.21 trillion won.
