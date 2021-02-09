Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BNK Financial Group 2020 net income down 6.1 pct. to 562.6 bln won

All News 15:45 February 09, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- BNK Financial Group Inc. on Tuesday reported its 2020 net profit of 562.6 billion won (US$503.8 million), down 6.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 748.2 billion won, down 7.3 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales fell 1.3 percent to 5.21 trillion won.
