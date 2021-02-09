Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Grand Korea Leisure swings to loss in Q4

All News 15:52 February 09, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Grand Korea Leisure Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 32.7 billion won (US$29.3 million), shifting from a profit of 18.3 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 52.7 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 22.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 88.6 percent to 14.9 billion won.
