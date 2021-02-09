Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Grand Korea Leisure swings to loss in 2020

All News 15:53 February 09, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Grand Korea Leisure Co. on Tuesday reported its 2020 net loss of 64.3 billion won (US$57.6 million), turning from a profit of 72.4 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 88.8 billion won for the year, compared with a profit of 96.8 billion won from the previous year. Annual sales fell 62.4 percent to 184.5 billion won.
