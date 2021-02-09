Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Q4 net profit down 65.1 pct. to 18.3 bln won

All News 15:55 February 09, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 18.3 billion won (US$16.4 million), down 65.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 61.2 percent on-year to 26.2 billion won. Sales increased 5.8 percent to 400.1 billion won.
