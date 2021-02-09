Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering 2020 net income down 43.2 pct. to 87.1 bln won

All News 15:55 February 09, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co. on Tuesday reported its 2020 net profit of 87.1 billion won (US$78 million), down 43.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 30.2 percent on-year to 135.4 billion won. Annual revenue increased 4.5 percent to 1.3 trillion won.
