LG shifts to profits in Q4

All News 16:05 February 09, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- LG Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 174.5 billion won (US$156.2 million), swinging from a loss of 197 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 221.8 billion, compared with a loss of 65.6 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 12.3 percent to 1.85 trillion won.
