LG 2020 net income up 49.9 pct. to 1.65 tln won

All News 16:05 February 09, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- LG Corp. on Tuesday reported its 2020 net profit of 1.65 trillion won (US$1.5 billion), up 49.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 83.6 percent on-year to 1.82 trillion won. Annual sales increased 3.4 percent to 6.75 trillion won.
