CJ CGV remains in red in Q4

All News 16:22 February 09, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- CJ CGV Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 320.3 billion won (US$286.8 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 93.5 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 44 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 71.2 percent to 143.3 billion won.
