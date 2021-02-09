Go to Contents Go to Navigation

CJ CGV remains in red in 2020

All News 16:23 February 09, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- CJ CGV Co. on Tuesday reported its 2020 net loss of 745.3 billion won (US$667.4 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 392.5 billion won for the year, compared with a profit of 122 billion won from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 70 percent to 583.4 billion won.
