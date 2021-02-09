Korea Aerospace Industries remains in red in Q4
All News 17:22 February 09, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 62.3 billion won (US$55.8 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 8.3 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 77.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 30.5 percent to 768.6 billion won.
