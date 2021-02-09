Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Aerospace Industries 2020 net profit down 57.6 pct. to 71.3 bln won

All News 17:22 February 09, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Tuesday reported its 2020 net income of 71.3 billion won (US$63.9 million), down 57.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 48.5 percent on-year to 142 billion won. Annual sales decreased 8.9 percent to 2.83 trillion won.
