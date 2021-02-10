Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:02 February 10, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- Bitcoin on rise on back of 'speculative demand' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon administration's 1st minister jailed for 'blacklist' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ex-Environment Minister Kim arrested for 'blacklist' (Donga llbo)
-- South Korea's tax revenue fell 8 trillion won in 2020 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Biden lashes out: Xi doesn't have democratic bone (Segye Times)
-- Ex-Minister Kim jailed for 2 years, 6 months for 'blacklist' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kim Eun-gyeong, Moon administration's 1st minister, imprisoned (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- AstraZeneca vaccine to be provided starting Feb. 26 (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Ministry of Environment Blacklist' Kim Eun-gyeong jailed (Hankook Ilbo)
-- National debt amounts to 1,000 tln won, will expand to 2,000 tln won in 9 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Tesla to receive bitcoin (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Ex-environment minister jailed for blacklist (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Caution remains high as new virus cases jump back over 300 (Korea Herald)
-- New foreign minister faces diplomatic challenges (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!