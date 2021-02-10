Sales of high-risk DLS dip 31 pct in H1 of 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The issuance of high-risk derivatives-linked securities (DLS) in South Korea plunged 31 percent in the first half of 2020 amid the fallout from a misselling scandal, data showed Wednesday.
The local market for DLS, which doesn't guarantee the principal, came to 12.7 trillion won (US$11.4 billion) as of end-June last year, compared with 16.1 trillion won six months earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
A DLS tracks the performance of interest rates, currency values and other underlying assets, promising high returns for risky investors.
The nosedive came after local investors were spooked by local banks' alleged misselling in 2019 of derivative-linked funds that led to huge losses.
Two local lenders were found to have sold the products linked to overseas interest rates without properly notifying customers of their potential risks.
After its debut in the country in 2005, the DLS market once soared to 17 trillion won before hitting the skids two year earlier.
The financial watchdog said it will keep closer tabs on the DLS market in order to help stem a repeat of the 2019 misselling scandal.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
5
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
3
K-pop girl group LOONA breaks into Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
4
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
-
5
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
1
Couple arrested for inflicting fatal abuse on live-in niece
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases above 300 again ahead of Lunar New Year holiday
-
3
(LEAD) AstraZeneca to start supplying COVID-19 vaccines from Feb. 24
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea to start COVID-19 vaccinations on Feb. 26
-
5
Kakao founder pledges to donate more than half of assets