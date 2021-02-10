New hitter for KT Wiz to serve as primary DH

The skipper said Almonte will play some outfield when healthy, though his lack of range will only limit him to left field. First baseman Kang Baek-ho will need an occasional breather as DH, while his powerful bat stays in the lineup. Yoo Han-joon, entering his age-40 season, will have to return to outfield as Almonte takes over the DH spot that Yoo had occupied the past two years. And Yoo will also need some rest during the 144-game season, which will force Almonte into the outfield.