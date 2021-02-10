Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street gains

February 10, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street amid hopes for progress in U.S. stimulus.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.55 points, or 0.08 percent, to 3,087.22 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.14 percent to a new record high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.03 percent.

Large caps traded mixed in Seoul.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics fell 0.36 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix remained unchanged.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.85 percent, while leading chemical maker LG Chem advanced 0.72 percent.

Pharmaceutical company Samsung Biologics traded flat, while Celltrion lost 0.3 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver rose 1.67 percent, while rival Kakao jumped 3.04 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,111.3 won to the U.S. dollar, up 5.3 won from the previous session's close.

