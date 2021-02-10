Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Huchemsfinechemical Q4 net income up 135.7 pct. to 2.7 bln won

All News 12:29 February 10, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- HuchemsfinechemicalCorp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 2.7 billion won (US$2.4 million), up 135.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 110.5 percent on-year to 29.9 billion won. Sales decreased 6.8 percent to 151.9 billion won.
