Huchemsfinechemical Q4 net income up 135.7 pct. to 2.7 bln won
All News 12:29 February 10, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- HuchemsfinechemicalCorp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 2.7 billion won (US$2.4 million), up 135.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 110.5 percent on-year to 29.9 billion won. Sales decreased 6.8 percent to 151.9 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
5
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
Most Saved
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
3
K-pop girl group LOONA breaks into Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
4
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
-
5
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
1
Couple arrested for inflicting fatal abuse on live-in niece
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases at 6-day high ahead of long Lunar New Year holiday
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea to start COVID-19 vaccinations on Feb. 26
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases above 300 again ahead of Lunar New Year holiday
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to start COVID-19 vaccinations on Feb. 26