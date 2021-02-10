Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Huchemsfinechemical 2020 net income down 29.2 pct. to 49.8 bln won

All News 12:29 February 10, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- HuchemsfinechemicalCorp. on Wednesday reported its 2020 net income of 49.8 billion won (US$44.9 million), down 29.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 95.2 billion won, down 10.4 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales fell 10 percent to 593.5 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!