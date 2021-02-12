Main opposition to seek prosecution probe against chief justice

The controversy began when media reports emerged last week that Lim Seong-geun, a senior judge of the Busan District Court, met Kim to offer his resignation in May last year but that the chief justice refused to accept it, citing the looming impeachment attempt. The chief justice initially denied the report but made a public apology for his untrue denial after Lim's lawyer disclosed an audio recording of the conversation between the two during the meeting, hours before parliament passed the impeachment motion on Feb. 4.