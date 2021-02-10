Korea Shipbuilding wins 239 bln-won order from Europe
All News 15:28 February 10, 2021
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Wednesday that it has won a 239 billion-won (US$216 million) order from a European company.
Under the deal, two container carriers to be built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. will be delivered from May 2023, KSOE said in a regulatory filing.
KSOE has three shipbuilding units under its wing -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
5
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
Most Saved
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
3
K-pop girl group LOONA breaks into Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
4
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
-
5
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
1
Couple arrested for inflicting fatal abuse on live-in niece
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases at 6-day high ahead of long Lunar New Year holiday
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea to start COVID-19 vaccinations on Feb. 26
-
4
S. Korea expected to receive Pfizer vaccines in late Feb.-early March: PM
-
5
Kakao founder pledges to donate more than half of assets