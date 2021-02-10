KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
POSCO 271,000 UP 1,000
LotteChilsung 128,000 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 38,950 DN 200
SamsungElec 81,600 DN 1,100
NHIS 11,750 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,840 UP 30
GC Corp 433,000 DN 9,000
GCH Corp 41,850 DN 50
LOTTE 35,050 UP 200
Hyosung 90,900 UP 3,000
SPC SAMLIP 71,500 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDS 194,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 39,600 UP 1,250
KUMHOTIRE 4,180 DN 5
HyundaiMtr 245,000 UP 8,500
AmoreG 63,100 UP 400
SK Discovery 67,000 DN 100
Binggrae 57,300 DN 200
LS 70,500 DN 1,300
SamyangFood 92,700 DN 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,100 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 429,000 DN 2,000
Daewoong 43,400 DN 250
BukwangPharm 22,900 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 76,900 UP 1,900
ORION Holdings 14,450 0
KCC 212,500 UP 7,500
SKBP 152,500 UP 3,000
Hyundai M&F INS 20,600 DN 100
Daesang 26,750 DN 250
SKNetworks 5,420 UP 50
SsangyongCement 6,880 0
LG Corp. 110,000 UP 5,000
KAL 30,500 UP 50
POSCO CHEMICAL 147,000 UP 5,000
BoryungPharm 20,250 UP 50
L&L 13,300 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,500 UP 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,950 UP 600
SGBC 109,500 DN 1,000
