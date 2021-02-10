Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 February 10, 2021

Shinsegae 244,000 UP 2,000
Nongshim 288,500 DN 2,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,690 DN 10
LGInt 27,350 UP 600
DongkukStlMill 8,180 UP 20
SK hynix 126,000 UP 500
Youngpoong 534,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,750 DN 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,800 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 169,500 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,700 DN 200
Kogas 33,000 DN 400
Hanwha 33,800 UP 550
DB HiTek 61,700 UP 800
CJ 98,200 DN 700
JWPHARMA 30,550 DN 150
OCI 114,000 UP 10,500
DONGSUH 42,500 UP 3,500
NEXENTIRE 7,820 UP 280
CHONGKUNDANG 192,000 UP 7,000
TaekwangInd 1,010,000 DN 4,000
GKL 15,450 DN 150
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY485 50 UP150
CJ CGV 27,100 DN 500
GS E&C 40,700 UP 900
KEPCO 23,950 DN 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 92,300 DN 1,300
ShinhanGroup 32,950 UP 350
HITEJINRO 33,900 DN 250
Yuhan 66,700 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 173,500 DN 3,500
DOOSAN 52,100 DN 100
DL 88,000 UP 1,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 22,200 UP 1,950
KiaMtr 86,400 UP 1,500
Hanssem 108,500 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,890 UP 20
SKC 131,000 UP 7,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 783,000 UP 11,000
GS Retail 35,750 DN 400
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!