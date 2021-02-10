KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Shinsegae 244,000 UP 2,000
Nongshim 288,500 DN 2,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,690 DN 10
LGInt 27,350 UP 600
DongkukStlMill 8,180 UP 20
SK hynix 126,000 UP 500
Youngpoong 534,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,750 DN 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,800 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 169,500 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,700 DN 200
Kogas 33,000 DN 400
Hanwha 33,800 UP 550
DB HiTek 61,700 UP 800
CJ 98,200 DN 700
JWPHARMA 30,550 DN 150
OCI 114,000 UP 10,500
DONGSUH 42,500 UP 3,500
NEXENTIRE 7,820 UP 280
CHONGKUNDANG 192,000 UP 7,000
TaekwangInd 1,010,000 DN 4,000
GKL 15,450 DN 150
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY485 50 UP150
CJ CGV 27,100 DN 500
GS E&C 40,700 UP 900
KEPCO 23,950 DN 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 92,300 DN 1,300
ShinhanGroup 32,950 UP 350
HITEJINRO 33,900 DN 250
Yuhan 66,700 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 173,500 DN 3,500
DOOSAN 52,100 DN 100
DL 88,000 UP 1,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 22,200 UP 1,950
KiaMtr 86,400 UP 1,500
Hanssem 108,500 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,890 UP 20
SKC 131,000 UP 7,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 783,000 UP 11,000
GS Retail 35,750 DN 400
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
5
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
3
K-pop girl group LOONA breaks into Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
4
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
-
5
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
1
Couple arrested for inflicting fatal abuse on live-in niece
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases at 6-day high ahead of long Lunar New Year holiday
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea to start COVID-19 vaccinations on Feb. 26
-
4
S. Korea expected to receive Pfizer vaccines in late Feb.-early March: PM
-
5
Kakao founder pledges to donate more than half of assets