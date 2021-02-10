KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 39,850 UP 1,050
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,300 DN 100
Ottogi 575,000 DN 2,000
IlyangPharm 54,600 UP 1,400
NamsunAlum 4,440 UP 15
MERITZ SECU 3,795 DN 10
HtlShilla 82,100 0
Hanmi Science 75,600 DN 500
SamsungElecMech 201,500 DN 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 63,100 DN 100
KorZinc 413,000 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,480 UP 100
SYC 62,800 UP 300
HyundaiMipoDock 49,500 UP 50
IS DONGSEO 53,400 DN 200
S-Oil 82,700 UP 1,500
LG Innotek 212,500 UP 8,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 303,000 UP 12,000
KSOE 101,000 0
HMM 14,500 UP 150
HYUNDAI WIA 92,400 UP 5,000
KumhoPetrochem 268,000 UP 2,000
Mobis 331,500 UP 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 43,300 UP 2,450
HDC HOLDINGS 11,550 DN 50
S-1 84,600 DN 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 53,400 UP 100
DWS 58,200 UP 300
ZINUS 94,700 UP 300
SamsungSecu 39,750 UP 150
KG DONGBU STL 11,300 UP 200
SKTelecom 246,000 DN 1,500
S&T MOTIV 68,000 DN 500
HyundaiElev 44,500 UP 250
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,050 UP 450
Hanon Systems 18,350 0
SK 309,500 UP 4,000
ShinpoongPharm 78,300 UP 200
Hanchem 220,500 DN 5,000
Handsome 37,050 DN 500
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
5
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
3
K-pop girl group LOONA breaks into Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
4
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
-
5
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
1
Couple arrested for inflicting fatal abuse on live-in niece
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases at 6-day high ahead of long Lunar New Year holiday
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea to start COVID-19 vaccinations on Feb. 26
-
4
S. Korea expected to receive Pfizer vaccines in late Feb.-early March: PM
-
5
Kakao founder pledges to donate more than half of assets