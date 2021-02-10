HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 39,850 UP 1,050

TAEYOUNG E&C 12,300 DN 100

Ottogi 575,000 DN 2,000

IlyangPharm 54,600 UP 1,400

NamsunAlum 4,440 UP 15

MERITZ SECU 3,795 DN 10

HtlShilla 82,100 0

Hanmi Science 75,600 DN 500

SamsungElecMech 201,500 DN 1,500

LS ELECTRIC 63,100 DN 100

KorZinc 413,000 DN 2,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,480 UP 100

SYC 62,800 UP 300

HyundaiMipoDock 49,500 UP 50

IS DONGSEO 53,400 DN 200

S-Oil 82,700 UP 1,500

LG Innotek 212,500 UP 8,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 303,000 UP 12,000

KSOE 101,000 0

HMM 14,500 UP 150

HYUNDAI WIA 92,400 UP 5,000

KumhoPetrochem 268,000 UP 2,000

Mobis 331,500 UP 6,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 43,300 UP 2,450

HDC HOLDINGS 11,550 DN 50

S-1 84,600 DN 200

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 53,400 UP 100

DWS 58,200 UP 300

ZINUS 94,700 UP 300

SamsungSecu 39,750 UP 150

KG DONGBU STL 11,300 UP 200

SKTelecom 246,000 DN 1,500

S&T MOTIV 68,000 DN 500

HyundaiElev 44,500 UP 250

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,050 UP 450

Hanon Systems 18,350 0

SK 309,500 UP 4,000

ShinpoongPharm 78,300 UP 200

Hanchem 220,500 DN 5,000

Handsome 37,050 DN 500

