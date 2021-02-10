KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 15,050 DN 50
COWAY 71,600 UP 300
SamsungEng 13,500 UP 400
PanOcean 4,835 UP 105
SAMSUNG CARD 32,350 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 20,350 UP 100
KT 24,200 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL185500 UP500
LOTTE TOUR 16,700 0
LG Uplus 12,500 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,700 DN 1,000
KT&G 80,500 0
DHICO 12,200 DN 50
Doosanfc 60,500 UP 700
LG Display 23,750 UP 300
Kangwonland 24,450 DN 100
NAVER 366,500 UP 8,000
Kakao 489,500 UP 28,500
NCsoft 1,027,000 UP 21,000
SAMSUNG C&T 131,000 0
IBK 8,470 UP 50
LOTTE SHOPPING 120,500 UP 2,000
GS 38,800 DN 100
LIG Nex1 43,050 UP 850
KIWOOM 150,000 DN 7,500
DSINFRA 8,490 DN 20
DWEC 6,180 UP 50
DongwonF&B 183,000 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 28,100 UP 150
LGH&H 1,672,000 UP 20,000
LGCHEM 960,000 DN 13,000
KEPCO E&C 17,900 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,600 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,550 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 167,500 UP 6,500
Celltrion 332,000 UP 4,000
Huchems 22,550 UP 300
DSME 26,600 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 149,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,900 DN 800
