KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 86,600 0
LOTTE Himart 39,150 DN 250
Fila Holdings 44,150 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 208,500 UP 7,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,750 UP 450
HANWHA LIFE 3,000 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 229,500 UP 4,500
FOOSUNG 11,850 DN 150
SK Innovation 296,500 UP 8,500
POONGSAN 29,850 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 45,500 UP 750
Hansae 18,650 UP 450
LG HAUSYS 80,900 UP 1,600
Youngone Corp 36,700 DN 1,000
CSWIND 90,700 DN 1,600
KOLON IND 55,300 UP 1,700
HanmiPharm 360,000 DN 8,000
BNK Financial Group 5,840 UP 70
emart 173,500 UP 2,500
KOLMAR KOREA 52,400 DN 300
HANJINKAL 60,500 0
DoubleUGames 61,100 DN 600
CUCKOO 117,500 UP 2,500
COSMAX 105,500 DN 500
MANDO 72,700 UP 2,700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 799,000 DN 3,000
INNOCEAN 63,400 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 35,100 UP 900
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,300 DN 50
Netmarble 138,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S266000 UP1500
ORION 125,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,300 UP 350
BGF Retail 170,500 UP 5,500
SKCHEM 400,500 DN 11,000
HDC-OP 29,000 UP 350
WooriFinancialGroup 9,580 UP 170
Big Hit 231,500 UP 500
DL E&C 116,500 DN 1,000
KPIC 373,500 UP 67,000
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
5
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
3
K-pop girl group LOONA breaks into Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
4
HyunA's new song 'I'm Not Cool' goes viral with 'Crayon Shin-chan' meme
-
5
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
1
Couple arrested for inflicting fatal abuse on live-in niece
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases at 6-day high ahead of long Lunar New Year holiday
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea to start COVID-19 vaccinations on Feb. 26
-
4
S. Korea expected to receive Pfizer vaccines in late Feb.-early March: PM
-
5
Kakao founder pledges to donate more than half of assets