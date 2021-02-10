KIH 86,600 0

LOTTE Himart 39,150 DN 250

Fila Holdings 44,150 0

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 208,500 UP 7,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 36,750 UP 450

HANWHA LIFE 3,000 DN 20

AMOREPACIFIC 229,500 UP 4,500

FOOSUNG 11,850 DN 150

SK Innovation 296,500 UP 8,500

POONGSAN 29,850 DN 100

KBFinancialGroup 45,500 UP 750

Hansae 18,650 UP 450

LG HAUSYS 80,900 UP 1,600

Youngone Corp 36,700 DN 1,000

CSWIND 90,700 DN 1,600

KOLON IND 55,300 UP 1,700

HanmiPharm 360,000 DN 8,000

BNK Financial Group 5,840 UP 70

emart 173,500 UP 2,500

KOLMAR KOREA 52,400 DN 300

HANJINKAL 60,500 0

DoubleUGames 61,100 DN 600

CUCKOO 117,500 UP 2,500

COSMAX 105,500 DN 500

MANDO 72,700 UP 2,700

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 799,000 DN 3,000

INNOCEAN 63,400 DN 100

Doosan Bobcat 35,100 UP 900

H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,300 DN 50

Netmarble 138,000 UP 1,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S266000 UP1500

ORION 125,000 DN 1,500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,300 UP 350

BGF Retail 170,500 UP 5,500

SKCHEM 400,500 DN 11,000

HDC-OP 29,000 UP 350

WooriFinancialGroup 9,580 UP 170

Big Hit 231,500 UP 500

DL E&C 116,500 DN 1,000

KPIC 373,500 UP 67,000

