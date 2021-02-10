Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Netmarble 2020 net profit up 99.4 pct. to 338.5 bln won

All News 15:49 February 10, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2020 net income of 338.5 billion won (US$305.8 million), up 99.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 272 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 202.7 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 14 percent to 2.48 trillion won.
