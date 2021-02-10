(LEAD) Road traffic slows ahead of Lunar New Year holiday
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with latest info)
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Traffic on major highways across South Korea was snarled on Wednesday night, with many people heading to their hometowns a day before the Lunar New Year holiday despite strict social distancing guidelines against COVID-19.
Many southbound sections of the Gyeongbu Expressway connecting Seoul to the southeastern port city of Busan and other expressways were congested due to travelers, including the homecomers.
This year the holiday will begin Thursday and last through the weekend, including Lunar New Year's Day on Friday. The government's ban on private gatherings of five or more people will remain in place through Sunday as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Expressways will charge toll fees, unlike during previous Lunar New Year holidays, in order to discourage travel.
As of 8 p.m., the expected travel time was 4 hours and 40 minutes from Seoul to Busan, 3 hours and 50 minutes from Seoul to the southwestern city of Gwangju, 4 hours and 20 minutes from Seoul to the southeastern city of Ulsan and 2 hours and 40 minutes from Seoul to the northeastern city of Gangneung, according to Korea Expressway Corp. (KEC).
Outbound traffic from Seoul was expected to remain heavy until early Thursday. Inbound traffic was forecast to be eased around 9-10 p.m., KEC said.
A total of 4.63 million cars are anticipated to hit the road Wednesday, with 460,000 traveling from the capital area to the provinces and 420,000 traveling in the opposite direction, it added.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
