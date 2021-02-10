S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 10, 2021
All News 16:30 February 10, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.673 0.670 +0.3
3-year TB 0.995 0.990 +0.5
10-year TB 1.831 1.813 +1.8
2-year MSB 0.854 0.844 +1.0
3-year CB (AA-) 2.055 2.054 +0.1
91-day CD 0.730 0.730 0.0
(END)
