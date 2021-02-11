Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- People aged 65 and higher will get AstraZeneca vaccines (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Employment shock': 1 mln jobs lost in single month (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cheong Wa Dae denies existence of 'blacklist' under Moon admin (Donga llbo)
-- AstraZeneca approved for use for all adults (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Dearth of vaccination medical workers ahead of vaccine program's start (Segye Times)
-- 'COVID-19 variant pandemic' engulfs 86 nations in 2 months (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Jitters grow over use of AstraZeneca vaccine (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Joblessness figure tumbles to worst level since financial crisis in 1998 (Hankyoreh)
-- Use of AstraZeneca vaccine for elders to be left for doctors to decide (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 980,000 jobs lost in January in 'employment shock' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Employment disaster, 1 million jobs disappear (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Nearly 1 mln jobs lost in January (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Job losses largest in over 2 decades amid pandemic (Korea Herald)
-- Korea approves AstraZeneca use for all adults (Korea Times)
